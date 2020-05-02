The truth may be up there

For decades, grainy photos and jumpy videos that purport to depict unidentified flying objects were explained away by skeptics and apparently ignored by the government. Three years ago, the Pentagon confirmed that a secret, multimillion-dollar program had been tracking those UFO sightings, and it was clear that some of them had never really been adequately explained.

As with all things not directly related to COVID-19, the latest news from the flying saucer front arrived somewhat under the radar this week. Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense released footage of “unexplained aerial phenomena” taken by pilots between 2004 and 2015. The “UAP” videos have been in circulation for years, but the Defense Department's confirmation they are genuine is nonetheless interesting.

Whichever acronym you choose, UFO/UAPs are of course not necessarily evidence that alien civilizations are peeking in on us. But the mystery that surrounds such sightings is a nice diversion from the world's present health and economic concerns, which could even be why the Pentagon decided to release new information now.

Remember when the prospect of “flying saucers” used to seem a little scary? Not so much, in spring 2020. If you have a moment tonight — and, lately, who doesn't? — walk outside, look up at the sky and wonder.