Chaos- no answers - at protest

When I arrived downtown at dusk Friday, evidence that tear gas had been used by police to disperse protesters was everywhere.

Tia Piotrowski stood south of the Allen County Courthouse, and her eyes were red. She and a friend came to downtown Fort Wayne to protest the killings of people of color by police around the country, they said.

Each said children were in the crowd when local officers used the noxious gas.

Nearby, Taylor Frey said he threw a tear gas canister back at police. His eyes also were watery and red, and I saw him later using milk to ease the stinging in his eyes and the burning on his hands.

“I've been part of a couple (protests),” he told me, “but nothing like this.”

Neither have I.

I've been a journalist about 20 years and covered everything from aspects of 9/11 to the county fair. I've been to homicide scenes and once arrived to a typically quiet neighborhood where a 2-year-old boy had just been struck and killed by a car.

In 2007, I snapped photographs as a group of neo-Nazis marched through Columbia, Missouri, as counterprotesters shouted them down and police held positions on rooftops.

Even in those sometimes tense situations, there was an odd sense of normality. The story had a beginning, a middle and an end. The neo-Nazis arrived, they marched, police maintained order, and the whole thing was over.

But Fort Wayne was not normal Friday. The first sign – when some people began taunting and screaming at police – occurred hours after the start of a planned, and until that point peaceful, protest, and there was chaos at times.

Tyler Weber, 23, of Wabash was sitting in the road at Clinton and Berry streets when he was enveloped by white smoke – the gas. Others gathered there rushed to him and flushed his eyes with water.

As I moved toward Weber from my place on the sidewalk, a canister was fired and bounced inches from my feet. Soon, I couldn't see and felt the need to vomit.

Neither I nor reporters near me heard a warning from officers, although Police Chief Steve Reed said at a news conference Saturday that protesters were warned multiple times.

When I went home about two hours later, I slumped on the couch and tried to figure out the day's events.

I'm still not sure I can make sense of everything. But I hope things get better.

Matthew LeBlanc is a metro reporter. He covered Friday's protest with two other Journal Gazette reporters and a photographer.