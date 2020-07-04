Home is where the blast is ...

Hoosiers love their fireworks, and retail sales have been positively bursting across the country. Credit the COVID-19 anxiety that has more of us at home or celebrating in small, family gatherings; or the cancellation of many traditional public displays; or just that today, a Saturday, is the Fourth of July.

Americans have always had a penchant for the colorful and noisy displays. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, retail consumer fireworks became a $1 billion industry last year and there is every indication this year will be even bigger.

A study analyzing U.S. Census trade data released this week by Zippia, a career firm, showed Indiana to be No. 9 on the list of most fireworks purchased per capita. Six of the top 10 states are in the Midwest – with Missouri No. 1 and Ohio finishing No. 10. When compared to Missourians, however, Hoosiers are lightweights. With nearly 16.4 million fireworks imported, Indiana averages 2.5 fireworks per resident. Missouri was more than double that with nearly 42.3 million imported for a per capita total of 6.9.

That doesn't mean all Hoosiers are fans. “We always get a high volume of calls ... (when) everyone starts blowing stuff up,” said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, in a phone interview earlier this week. She understands neighborhood displays upset some residents, and added many aren't happy with police response, either.

Fireworks complaints are dispatched as a “Priority 5 – the last thing we are going to get to,” she said. If the displays are illegal – mostly outside of the days and times provided by state statutes – police still need to see the people setting them off, she said, and she knows that answer frustrates callers.

For those preferring to let the professionals handle it, you can find a list of area fireworks displays on our home page at www.journalgazette.net.

It was announced Wednesday that Fort Wayne's annual fireworks celebration will be postponed until later in the year.