State makes splash with river-exploration aids

Over the past decade, area rivers have gotten increased attention not just from citizens' groups and river advocates, but from government officials eager to tap their potential as an economic development and quality-of-life tool to attract and retain creative young adults and families.

The success of riverfront development, the likely legacy of Mayor Tom Henry, is dependent on people seeing the possibilities of our waterways; increasingly, residents and visitors are demonstrating they've been sold.

On any nice day from almost any bridge in Fort Wayne, you now see kayaks and canoes dotting the city's three rivers.

Clint Keller, an avid kayaker and Fort Wayne resident, says interest in river trails has exploded.

“Online forums are full of new boat owners wondering where to put in and take out of any given river,” he said in an email.

Cue Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Division of Outdoor Recreation, which recently launched a new “Where to Paddle” guide designed to make exploring Indiana's water trails safer and more convenient.

The interactive map shows public access sites, river miles, canoe and kayak outfitters and low-head dam locations as well as U.S. Geological Survey water gauges displaying real-time stream flow at stations across the state.

Keller, whose favorite local water trail is the Eel River around North Manchester, said the updated information about dangerous low-head dams alone can help save lives.

It's supposed to be a beautiful, hot holiday weekend. Check out on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle and consider an adventure on some of northeast Indiana's rivers.