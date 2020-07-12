From a crisis come creative solutions

Pam Brookshire sees an opportunity in COVID-19. Where others see job loss and despair, the social services agency leader sees a chance to lift low-income Indiana households beyond the precipice of poverty. With a newfound understanding of the economic risks faced by Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed households, policymakers could reshape the way assistance is provided to move them to stable financial ground.

And as a newly released report on ALICE households finds, ensuring economically vulnerable families aren't a paycheck, car repair or illness away from disaster could bolster Indiana's bottom line by nearly $58 billion.

Indiana United Ways, including United Way of Allen County, released the fourth biennial report on households that fall above the federal poverty threshold but are struggling to make ends meet.

“Roughly 40% of the families in our community, in Allen County and the other Indiana counties, are ALICE or below,” said Ron Turpin, a Fort Wayne resident and chair of the statewide Indiana United Ways board of directors. “These are people either living in poverty or one paycheck away from being in poverty.”

That percentage has continued to increase since the first ALICE report was released in 2014 and, alarmingly, it is based on 2018 data, he said in an interview last week. United Way's next ALICE snapshot is likely to reveal the cost of COVID-19 on households headed by low-paid essential workers.

“ALICE workers may be in the position of being deemed essential workers but in jobs that put them at increased risk of exposure like those cleaning hospital rooms, processing our meat or delivering our dinners,” Turpin wrote in a letter on the report's release. “Families with good jobs last winter likely didn't have a plan in place to deal with furloughs, the permanent shuttering of an employer, or not having their children safe and learning at school or day care.”

With $30 million from the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment, Indiana United Ways began distributing financial assistance to Hoosiers in need in April. Allen County received $2.25 million and surrounding counties received $250,000 each. Brightpoint had $100,000 to allocate, with few strings attached other than a directive to distribute it quickly.

That's where Brookshire's optimism comes from. Without the usual restrictions on income, household size and more, Brightpoint has been able to make a real difference, according to the community action agency's vice president for community services. Instead of covering only a portion of a family's needs, less-restrictive assistance guidelines have allowed the agency to “get them over the hump.”

“Instead of $200, we can actually put that $1,000 in there and the family can start with a clean slate, and hopefully they can get back to work or their hours increased,” Brookshire said of the United Way's Emergency Relief Fund. “We can be very flexible with income guidelines, housing, car payments, car insurance, medical situations – it has been very nice to have because we can do so much with it.”

Likewise, regulatory exemptions are in place for many government assistance programs, including “mega-waivers” for funds administered by the federal Housing and Urban Development department.

“What this crisis has taught us is we need to be as flexible and as willing to bend the rules so that we can really address people's needs,” she said. “It would be really great if everybody who thought these waivers were good during this emergency would look at them and say, 'Hey, maybe we can keep these in place. The world didn't fall apart. There wasn't rampant fraud and these waivers are really good and they make a difference to the people we're supposedly helping.' ”

Brookshire, who has been with Brightpoint for 33 years, said the pandemic could be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for ALICE families to get the support they need.”

The United Way report offers more ideas, including some made evident by COVID-19: ensure internet access for low-income families; focus on ALICE families when natural disasters occur; improve library access for ALICE households.

Policy changes benefit the entire state. Raising all households to the ALICE threshold would have an economic impact of $57.5 billion – a 16% increase in Indiana's gross domestic product. Tax revenue alone would increase by an estimated $795 million.

More important, everyone will benefit when four in 10 Hoosiers – the essential workers caring for nursing home residents, cleaning hospital rooms, repairing cars, preparing food and delivering groceries – are on stable ground. We depend on the contributions of these households.

Brookshire is right. We have the opportunity of a lifetime in helping at-risk families and individuals grow stronger and more resilient.