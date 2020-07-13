Five questions for Stephanny Smith

1 How was the library affected by COVID-19 precautions and state guidelines?

Staff left the buildings on March 25 and returned May 4. During that period, we were developing new ways to remotely serve the community. We introduced online story times and virtual programs. We processed over 1,000 applications for e-library cards able to access e-books and other electronic resources. We set new records for digital usage. Once we returned to buildings, it was a rapid transition to curbside delivery, which has been very popular. That in turn led to us increasing the hold limit from five items to 10.

2 You opened the downtown facility and all branches last week. What has changed for users?

We know how much the community loves and depends on the library. Books are a source of comfort and, for some people, the library is their safe place. That knowledge made it especially hard for us to close our doors. However, we knew it was the right thing to do. One of the biggest changes visitors will notice at all library locations is that we have rearranged our spaces. For years, libraries have been viewed as a community gathering place. For now, that has changed. We have moved or removed computer stations. To discourage people from socializing in our buildings, we have removed most furniture. This is necessary, but not permanent.

3 What changes have you made to protect staff and users? How do you disinfect books and other media?

One big change is that masks are required for staff and all library visitors over the age of 2. We are providing hand sanitizer. If you're using a computer, we'll offer a disposable cover for the keyboard and mouse. One really cool thing we've introduced are touchless screens for self-checkout stations. We're the first library in Indiana to use this technology. Returned materials are quarantined for at least 24 hours, and we encourage people to use hand sanitizer before browsing the collection.

4 The library has always done a lot of programming for children and families. What changes can they expect?

Programs, including our Summer Learning Program, are still taking place. The difference is how we are delivering them. We will not offer in-person library programs until at least Oct. 1, but will continue to provide them virtually and online. At our main library, the Early Learning Center and Reading Tower are closed for now. Little hands love to touch and explore, so toys and other interactive materials for children have been removed from all locations.

5 What did the library learn during this period; are there practices from the shutdown period you will keep?

We are a learning organization, and we learned a lot. Library users love curbside delivery. For Summer Learning, we've been offering grab-and-go programs, which have been extremely popular with families. We have focused more on outreach and collaboration with other organizations; so many have also been forced to cancel programs and change how they deliver services. We view these as the silver lining to this whole experience.