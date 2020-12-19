Sniffing out canine assistance

Dogs to the rescue? It won't be the first time.

This time our canine companions are joining the battle against the coronavirus, sniffing out infections.

Four dogs are in training at a facility in Maui, Hawaii, learning to detect COVID-19 with their noses, according to the Maui News. The trainers use sweat samples collected from individuals who have tested positive and negative for the virus. Samson, a golden retriever, and Labrador retrievers Yuki, Sadie and Tess are the pioneers in the work.

“We are really hopeful this will have a practical application and it can be another screening measure for people arriving in Hawaii, especially those people who are asymptomatic,” Maureen “Mo” Maurer, executive director of Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, told the newspaper.

Respiratory illnesses release a distinctive odor.

“We have done other research studies on dogs detecting bacterial infections in humans. They had an accuracy rate of close to 99%,” Maurer said.

Dogs are already being used in a pilot project for virus detection at Helsinki Airport in Finland. Efforts involving canine detection are also underway in Saudi Arabia, Austria and France.