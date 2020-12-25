The ghost of CHRISTMAS PAST

We've spent an unusual amount of time this year looking back more than a century, to 1918 and the nation's last deadly pandemic. There are lessons to be gleaned from what happened, but also reassurance: We've been here before; we will withstand this trial.

A Christmas without all the traditions and without friends and family is not what anyone wants, but we're not the first generation to experience it. Historian Michael Bresalier, writing in the Guardian, noted the holiday in 1918 was the first in four years without a backdrop of war. Instead, the world was in the midst of the worst pandemic since the Black Death.

“Obituary pages of national and local newspapers, which had been filled with war deaths, were now also filled with influenza deaths,” Bresalier writes of life in the United Kingdom. “Stories abounded of young men who had survived the western front only to perish from influenza on their return.”

Livia Gershon, writing for the Smithsonian magazine, points out the pandemic had peaked in the U.S. in the fall, but authorities warned of continuing danger from the influenza, which killed tens of millions worldwide, including 675,000 in the U.S. She points to a report that could have been issued today, citing a warning from Ohio's acting health commissioner in a story published by the Ohio State Journal.

“Beware the mistletoe. Not only should readers resist the temptation of a holiday kiss, but they shouldn't even be at a social gathering where it might come up.

“You will show your love for dad and mother, brother, sister and the rest of 'em best this year by sticking to your own home instead of paying annual Christmas visits, holding family reunions, and parties generally,” the commissioner said.

The Fort Wayne News and Sentinel on Dec. 6, 1918, published a cartoon of a downtown street, its sidewalks crowded with shoppers carrying packages. Each of the dozen or more faces was masked. An insect-like virus caricature in a corner of the cartoon panel complained, “I thought the holiday shopping would be our chance but them infernal masks spoil it all.”

On Dec. 24, the News and Sentinel reported the community Christmas tree at Kendallville, subject to “many trials and tribulations incident to the influenza ban,” was illuminated for the first time that season. “It is a thing of beauty and a joy forever, and tonight, at 5:45, it will be surrounded by hundreds of happy children, each of whom will get a Christmas gift.”

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Christmas of 1918 marked the end of the pandemic, according to the Influenza Encyclopedia, a project of the University of Michigan Center for the History of Medicine and the University of Michigan Library. The city suffered great losses, likely because its health officer told the public that influenza was similar to the common cold. It took an order from the governor and state health officer to shut the city down, with more than 2,500 of Grand Rapids' 138,000 residents ill. But infections were waning by late December.

A ban on dances, ice skating and public gatherings was lifted at midnight on Christmas Eve. The city celebrated “the merriest, brightest, and most thankful Christmas the world has ever known,” the Grand Rapids Herald reported on Dec. 26.

Our timing has not been as fortunate. Indiana case numbers were climbing through much of the past month. Tuesday saw a record 143 deaths in the state, and the state's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 7,500 with presumptive deaths. What should be a joyous season is one of grief and loss for many.

This holiday season is likely to be the darkest and most somber many of us will ever experience. But history reminds us this too shall pass, and the Christmas story reminds us the darkest nights are pierced by the light of hope. We hope for peace and joy in the year ahead, recognizing we've been here before.