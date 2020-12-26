Why did the wildlife cross the land bridge?

Texas, where everything seems bigger, is now home to the nation's largest land bridge designed for animals and humans.

The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which opened this month, spans the Wurzbach Parkway in San Antonio.

The bridge connects two sections of the 330-acre Phil Hardberger Park. It was designed to make it easier for human visitors and wildlife to roam the park, which is home to ringtails, squirrels, coyotes, lizards, raccoons and deer.

The land bridge will also benefit motorists on the parkway.

“Even though you do put up barriers, they'll get across or start to get across,” park namesake and former Mayor Phil Hardberger told TV news station KSAT. “Right now, it's six lanes. (The Texas Department of Transportation) says it will eventually be eight lanes. We've had some accidents between cars and deer especially and some of the smaller animals as well.”

Construction workers spotted some animals using the bridge before it was officially opened.

“The 150-foot long land bridge is the first in the world designed for safe passage for both people and wildlife,” according to the San Antonio Current. “Over time, the natural crossing will be enhanced by the maturation of native plants, trees and grasses, providing pedestrians and animals the experience of passing over a peaceful hill.”