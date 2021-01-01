The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, January 01, 2021 1:00 am

    HEADLINES we'd like to see in 2021

    With thanks to readers Jim Bugert, Chuck Chapman, Mary Conner, Deb Gildea, Lois Levihn, Michael L. Noll, Greg Racine, Mark Racine, David Sowards and Ron Turpin

    Music to our ears; Philharmonic contract settlement reached

    Franke Park centennial celebration: What a picnic!

    CDC: Chocolate and wine serve as COVID deterrent

    We the People elect representatives; independent commission will redraw Indiana electoral districts

    Anthony Wayne Day replaced by Miami Heritage Day

    Komets win league championship

    US is top Olympics medal winner

    Poverty rate plummets; hiring record set

    Election past, GOP and Dems make pact to work for betterment of US and its residents

    County's ALICE households fall to lowest number recorded

    Faith community unites to fight hunger, homelessness

    Supreme Court to take up daylight saving time, Electoral College issues

    Health officials say masks no longer necessary 

    Sasquatch sighted at Lake George; international hunts ends in NE Indiana

    TinCaps return with perfect season

