Friday, January 01, 2021 1:00 am
HEADLINES we'd like to see in 2021
With thanks to readers Jim Bugert, Chuck Chapman, Mary Conner, Deb Gildea, Lois Levihn, Michael L. Noll, Greg Racine, Mark Racine, David Sowards and Ron Turpin
Music to our ears; Philharmonic contract settlement reached
Franke Park centennial celebration: What a picnic!
CDC: Chocolate and wine serve as COVID deterrent
We the People elect representatives; independent commission will redraw Indiana electoral districts
Anthony Wayne Day replaced by Miami Heritage Day
Komets win league championship
US is top Olympics medal winner
Poverty rate plummets; hiring record set
Election past, GOP and Dems make pact to work for betterment of US and its residents
County's ALICE households fall to lowest number recorded
Faith community unites to fight hunger, homelessness
Supreme Court to take up daylight saving time, Electoral College issues
Health officials say masks no longer necessary
Sasquatch sighted at Lake George; international hunts ends in NE Indiana
TinCaps return with perfect season
