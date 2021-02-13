Lawmakers' power grab riles civic leaders

Indianapolis community leaders might finally have had enough.

They objected in 2015 when the General Assembly passed a harmful religious freedom law, but the damage to the city's and state's reputation was already done.

This year, they are speaking up early on the Republican-controlled legislature's effort to strip Indianapolis' elected officials of authority.

Sixty-five prominent business, religious and community leaders signed a letter criticizing lawmakers for proposing legislation that would strip control from Indianapolis officials on zoning measures, law enforcement, public transportation and more. They also took care to remind the lawmakers that Marion County produces one of every four dollars of Indiana's economic output.

“A recent pattern of legislative proposals,” they wrote, “attacks local control in ways that would slow our economic recovery and risk long-term progress on public safety.”

Those signing on include former Republican Lt. Gov. John Mutz; Rick Fuson, president of Pacers Sports & Entertainment; Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks; IU Health CEO Dennis Murphy; and Ann Murtlow, the CEO of United Way of Central Indiana.

Ball State economist Michael Hicks, writing this week for Howey Politics, also noted the vast economic influence the city of Indianapolis has on Indiana.

“The General Assembly should permit every one of our municipal governments more freedom to mimic the success of Indianapolis,” he wrote. “And, if any member of the legislature still wants to decide how many two-way streets a city should have, to run a police force, or dictate how tall 5G towers must be, there is a quick and easy way to do so. Run for mayor.”