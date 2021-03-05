Perception gap

Accusations of racism roiled an Indiana House debate last month and rightly drew attention to the uncivil atmosphere of this year's session. But the controversy shouldn't serve as cover for the bad piece of legislation that precipitated the discord. The bill could hasten the resegregation of schools already occurring under voucher and charter programs and sharpen the economic divide among the state's three school systems.

House Bill 1367 would establish a pilot program allowing a single township in St. Joseph County to withdraw from the South Bend Community School Corp. for annexation by the rural, much-smaller John Glenn School Corp. While it currently affects only those two districts, opponents rightly noted that once approved, the legislation could serve as a mechanism for localities statewide to pull out of one district and join another. Imagine Cedar Creek Township, home to the Leo-area schools, leaving East Allen County Schools to join Northwest Allen County Schools.

Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, admitted on the House floor that HB 1367 creates a so-called disannexation mechanism other communities might need.

“It's the potential to make that process much easier,” said Cook, a retired school superintendent. “It provides taxpayer and parental choice of where their money follows their kid.”

After the bill was approved by a 52-43 House vote, it was assigned to the Senate Rules and Legislative Procedure Committee, where no hearings are currently scheduled. But supporters have sought the disannexation for several years. If they fail this year, they are likely to return.

Overshadowed in the angry debate last month was a spot-on explanation for what prompted the dangerous proposal. Democratic Rep. Ryan Dvorak said Greene Township parents are not seeking to move their children from South Bend schools because of racial issues, but because they have been forced to travel farther after Greene Intermediate Center was closed in 2018. The real issue is school funding, he said.

“I wish that this body had not taken hundreds of millions of dollars away from school corporations like South Bend so they could afford to keep Greene Township schools open,” the South Bend attorney said. “But you've already decided to rip that money away from schools and send it to these crazy programs we've been doing for the last decade. As a result of that, we have a lot of ticked-off parents in rural school corporations who are having a hard time getting their kids to schools. The proper solution is to fully fund our schools so we can reopen Greene Township schools. Instead, we're creating this ridiculous program where you're going to see it happening in every township in the state. Someone is going to get ticked off and they are going to come to the legislature and say, 'We need to join another school corporation now.' ... It's bad public policy.”

And race is a factor in the legislation, Dvorak said, because South Bend schools operate under a federal desegregation consent decree. The Justice Department will be drawn into the case if white students in the township leave the urban district and its majority-minority enrollment grows.

Those are the concerns that prompted Black Democratic lawmakers to accuse their white, GOP colleagues of supporting racist legislation. Following a year of racial tension focused on unequal justice, the Black community is justifiably attuned to public policy that would expand systemic inequality.

After a decade of advancing voucher and charter programs, it's time for their legislative champions to step back and assess the results. There's clear evidence of reduced state support for traditional public schools, of lagging teacher salaries and growing racial imbalance. Black students received 24.11% of vouchers in the first year of the program. In 2019-20, they made up just 11.79% of voucher recipients.

At the very least, the General Assembly must not adopt another policy to widen a growing divide.