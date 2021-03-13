State can rumble ahead with toll increases

Don't look for heavy truck traffic on U.S. 30 to decrease any time soon. A federal court judge, in a ruling on a lawsuit challenging the Indiana Toll Road's 35% toll increase on heavy trucks, even suggested the big rigs could look for an alternate route.

“Truckers who want to avoid the tolls can use the many free roads in Indiana (including two toll-free interstate highways that cross the middle and south of the state from east to west),” U.S. Seventh Circuit Judge Frank H. Easterbrook wrote.

The unanimous ruling found the increase applying only to heavy vehicles was not a violation of interstate commerce laws.

“The Constitution does not establish the federal judiciary as a regulatory commission, after the fashion of utility regulators that try to keep natural monopolies' charges in line with consumers' benefits,” Easterbrook wrote.

Indiana owns the toll road, but leases it to ITR Concession Co. The company paid the state $1 billion in 2018 for authority, among other things, to increase tolls on heavy vehicles. A class action suit was filed by several trucking companies and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“A three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decided ... that there is no limit to the tolls that a state can impose on highway drivers. This contradicts decades of legal precedent holding that the U.S. Constitution limits how much a state can burden interstate commerce,” Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said in a statement this week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin an environmental study on a proposal to upgrade U.S. 30 to a freeway. The east-west route saw an 8% increase in traffic between 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. 30 Coalition, a group pushing for a freeway route from the Ohio state line to Valparaiso.