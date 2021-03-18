Semiconductor surge

When I started my career at Texas Instruments in the 1980s, people didn't know what semiconductors were or much about the business. They would ask me if I could get them a calculator, which even in 1985 made up a small fraction of TI sales.

Today, while most people still know semiconductors by the more popular name computer chips, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone not dependent on these tiny slivers of silicon every day of modern life.

The history of the semiconductor industry is an American story like so much of the technology revolution, and while the pioneers such as Intel, TI and Motorola were famous inventors, they built the industry with their manufacturing prowess. American firms were the dominant producers in the '70s and '80s, but the U.S. share of global chip making has shrunk to 12% and on current trends will slip to 10% by 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Fast forward and we now find ourselves in a precarious position. Semiconductor production is consolidated in the hands of a few companies, with global giant TSMC, based in Taiwan, controlling the output of just about every important microchip in your phone, car and house.

There are several reasons this is problematic, but none matter because China is sitting about 100 miles away and is resolute in that 1) it intends to be the global semiconductor leader; and 2) it believes Taiwan is part of China.

The reckoning has started, with a global shortage of chips already occurring. This will become more severe and possibly a geopolitical event that could disrupt global trade on a massive scale. Everyone would be affected.

Fortunately, the storm on the horizon has awakened American technology companies and political leaders in both parties, and the race is on to get back in the business of making semiconductors on U.S. soil. It will be complicated, extremely expensive, and likely to happen, given that our national security is at stake.

So, the question: How can Indiana prepare to participate in the new semiconductor surge of the 2020s?

Indiana has a deeper connection to the semiconductor industry than most know.

Rose-Hulman has seen numerous grads rise to the highest levels of the chip industry and has luminary figures, including Hoosier-born Bernie Vonderschmitt, who started logic innovator Xilinx and pioneered one of the most substantive innovations, the fabless semiconductor company. Ironically, that model fueled the growth of the industry but also led us to the precarious place we are today.

Purdue engineers populate every corner of the semiconductor world, and the research in West Lafayette produces a steady stream of patented innovation for the industry. Indiana companies such as GM-Delco, Raytheon, AT&T and others have operated chip research and production operations in the state. In the 1980s, Indiana even had a microelectronics center of expertise.

Can Indiana play a meaningful role in the reshoring of the US semiconductor industry? Absolutely. Here's how:

1) Organize a team under one of Gov. Eric Holcomb's initiatives, such as Defense and Aerospace or Manufacturing, dedicated to determining what role Indiana can and will play in the semiconductor reshoring to come.

2) Enlist the help of our House members and senators. Sen. Todd Young is actively involved in legislation to fund research and manufacturing for critical supply chains resettling back to the United States.

3) Begin an effort to market Indiana as a preferred destination for companies that will be part of the renewed U.S. semiconductor industry ecosystem. There are many components to this ecosystem. A focused plan, targeting where we can best fit and prosper, integrating our talent and resources and demonstrating our obvious strength as a manufacturing state with excellent government, will be required.

The semiconductor industry has been on a powerful growth trajectory for 50 years, and all experts suggest that will continue for decades.

Returning production of this essential commodity to America would be great for our country's future.

It can be great for Indiana as well.