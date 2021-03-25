Hope unmasked

What did you hear in Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide address Tuesday?

1) A public health emergency remains in effect until April 30.

2) No more masks!

The answer likely depends on your view of Indiana's COVID-19 restrictions before the governor spoke. While Holcomb took great care to remind us of the pandemic's costly effects in the past year, his decision to lift the statewide mask mandate the day after the NCAA basketball championship game places more trust in Hoosiers than it should.

The danger is not yet past. Important milestones have not been reached, and there are still unanswered questions about the coronavirus and its variant strains.

The best news in Tuesday's address was that all Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 31. Vaccinating as many residents as soon as possible is the most effective way to drive down deaths and hospitalizations.

Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, an Indiana University School of Medicine associate professor, shared impressive observational data on his Hoosier COVID-19 Update Facebook page to show how it's also driving down transmission of the coronavirus. Among fully vaccinated patients in the Mayo Clinic health system, the infection rate was reduced by nearly 89%.

That's encouraging news as the number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers prepares to pass 1 million. But the vast majority of residents still haven't had the opportunity to receive one shot, let alone the two doses most require. That fact won't change before April 6, when the statewide mask mandate becomes an advisory. We can also expect, based on previous experience, that loosening the restrictions next month will be interpreted by many to mean the restrictions are no longer necessary.

“Our cases have dramatically declined since the November surge, but have plateaued at a rate above what we were seeing in this past summer,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter wrote in an email Wednesday. “Recently, cases have begun increasing. We would expect cases to continue to increase if people abandon mask wearing and social distancing. However, with the high rate of vaccinations in many vulnerable populations, this will likely not have the same effect in terms of hospitalization.”

Sutter said the governor's decision to make local government responsible for setting COVID-19 restrictions would be a concern if there is a significant increase in infections.

“It's unlikely that we would overwhelm the hospitals at this point, but we would expect to still see hospitalizations and death from some of the cases,” Sutter wrote.

The health commissioner did not say whether a mask mandate will be implemented for Allen County.

“We are looking forward to reading the governor's executive order when it's released,” he wrote. “We will have vigorous discussion inside and outside the department to determine next steps.”

For some, however, the message to continue wearing a mask was lost. While Holcomb said Tuesday the mandate remains in effect for state properties and all schools, a man contacted The Journal Gazette Wednesday to say that “a large group” of parents will attend the Northwest Allen County Schools board meeting Monday to call for an end to the school district's mask requirement.

Superintendent Chris Himsel said that would contradict not only the governor's directive, but also advice from the pediatric, occupational and public health experts the district has been working with since last spring. The advice has helped the district limit COVID-19 cases, he said.

“Every once in awhile I will check in with (the experts) to look at our data, and they say, 'Your data look like you're doing the right things and the reason your numbers are as low as they are is because you're doing the right things,' ” Himsel said, noting contact tracing showed just 10 of the 306 student cases could be tied to in-school contact.

The success Northwest Allen and other school districts have had in keeping students, teachers and staff safe comes from the many precautions they have taken up until now. The mask requirement must stay in place, as only a small percentage of students will meet the age requirement to be vaccinated.

Since infection numbers began growing last fall, the state has done an impressive job of following science and data. The governor's address Tuesday seemed to rely more heavily on optimism, but we trust he will respond quickly if the data point elsewhere.