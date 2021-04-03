Hoosier sniper targets eagles

We were a bit premature with our December proclamation that it's “a good time to be a bald eagle in Indiana,” noting the bird had been removed from the state's list of endangered species.

Turns out it's not such a good time, especially in Sullivan or Vigo counties. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the shooting deaths of two juvenile bald eagles in the area, located about 200 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

The first eagle, killed with a gunshot blast, was found in a Vigo County tree on March 10. The second also was found in a tree, in a rural area in northern Sullivan County. It was shot, as well.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. have offered a $2,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the conviction of the responsible party/parties. If you have information or know who is responsible, please contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).

They might not be on the endangered species list, but eagles are still protected by law.