Stabilizing influence

A notable mark of Jerrilee K. Mosier's tenure as northeast Indiana regional chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College will be the quiet, steady leadership she provided for more than a decade. It wasn't always that way.

Mosier, who announced Friday she will retire in September, was named to the top post in February 2010. She succeeded Mark Keen, who resigned after college officials became aware he was living in a building on Ivy Tech's North Campus on St. Joe Road, part of the former Fort Wayne State Development Center. Campus police were called to Bliss Hall, the vacant building where Keen was living, on at least one occasion.

Mosier's tenure, by contrast, has been a model of stable, professional management that has served the region well. She came to the post with extensive workforce development experience, from Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood, Washington. She used that experience to make Ivy Tech a key workforce partner.

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne added programs in agriculture, aviation, biology, psychology, information system security and more. Mosier also was instrumental in establishing and strengthening community learning programs outside of Fort Wayne, including Warsaw.

“Inherent in the community college mission is an intimate connection to the communities served,” she wrote in a 2016 op-ed. “This is best accomplished through the development and offering of relevant programs and services needed by local industry. It is also exemplified through a laser-sharp focus on individual student success and by offering programs and services that assist students in reaching personal goals.”

Parkview Health was among Ivy Tech's partners.

“Ivy Tech is such an important asset for NE Indiana and Jerrilee's leadership efforts changed the lives of thousands of people throughout the region,” wrote CEO Michael Packnett in an email. “Parkview has benefited greatly from many of the new or enhanced programs she developed during her tenure. She leaves a great legacy for her successor to build on, and we wish her and Russ a great retirement in Oklahoma!”

Mosier has raised the profile of the local community college and ensured its role as an integral player in the education community through recovery from the Great Recession and beyond.

Her contributions are much appreciated and will be missed.