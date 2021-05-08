Australians being overrun by rodents

Dreading the expected arrival of the cicadas from their 17-year slumber? It could be worse – it could be mice.

Just ask residents of Australia's New South Wales, where hordes of mice are ravaging crops, contaminating wells and invading homes. One farmer captured 500 in a single night, and there are reports of mice invading at least three hospitals and biting patients.

“The vision of mice in plague proportions across regional NSW destroying crops in the paddock and eating their way through stored hay and grain is distressing enough, but reports now of people being bitten in their beds is the stuff of nightmares,” wrote Stephanie Stanhope of the Country Women's Association.

The rodent plague was apparently triggered by a bountiful growing season in the southeastern state. The region was already reeling from prolonged drought, followed by brush fires.

Cicadas don't sound so bad, right?