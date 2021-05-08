Toddlin' to town? Bring your vaccine card

Chicago has pulled the welcome mat for Hoosiers once again, thanks to Indiana's rising COVID-19 numbers.

Health officials in the Windy City this past week added the state to its “orange” travel advisory, meaning Indiana residents visiting the city and Chicago residents returning home after visiting here must quarantine for 10 days or test negative for the coronavirus up to 72 hours before entering the city and wear a face mask, follow social-distancing recommendations, and avoid all gatherings while in Chicago.

Similar travel restrictions were in effect from mid-November to late February, when COVID-19 cases surged in Indiana.

The positivity rate for Lake County, Indiana, was at 8%, compared with 5% for neighboring Cook County, Illinois.

Chicago's latest restrictions don't apply to Hoosiers who regularly work or attend school in the city, or Chicago residents who work or study in Indiana, provided they watch for virus symptoms, wear a face covering in public, follow social distancing and disinfect their work spaces.

Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated are exempt, but Chicago officials recommend they carry proof of vaccination while in the city.

Ready to catch the Cubs at Wrigley Field or stroll the Magnificent Mile? Get vaccinated.