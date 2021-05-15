Article digs into GE campus's history

Encouraging news about Fort Wayne's Electric Works continues to break, including details on its food hall and public market plans and on residential development planned for north of the site. But the project also is attracting attention beyond Fort Wayne.

Indiana Preservation, the bimonthly magazine published by Indiana Landmarks, features Electric Works on the cover of its May/June issue. There aren't any surprises for anyone following redevelopment of the former General Electric campus, but the article is a high-profile platform for historic preservation enthusiasts statewide.

The article includes details preservationists would be particularly interested to learn: “Ghosted lettering proclaiming 'Fort Wayne Electric Works' can still be found on a 1907 building that originally served as a brass foundry,” according to Indiana Landmarks.

There's a recap of the plant's origins as the Fort Wayne Jenney Electric Light Company and information on its rich history under General Electric, including its role as a manufacturing site for military aircraft superchargers during World War II.

“The project financing includes $35.7 million in federal Historic Tax Credits and $12.5 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocation by the National Trust Community Investment Corp., the company's largest historic credit investment in its history,” according to Indiana Landmarks. “Use of the credits requires the significant historic features to be retained and restored.”

Look for historic preservation enthusiasts from Indiana and beyond to check in on Electric Works when the first phase is completed late next year.