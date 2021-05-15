Safe teen driving initiative turns 16

Drive Alive Indiana, a local nonprofit promoting safe teen driving, is now old enough to drive.

Allen County Drive Alive was established 16 years ago, after Allen County Deputy Coroner Ralph Taylor and other officials became alarmed by the number of deaths of drivers under age 21. There were 30 Allen County traffic fatalities involving young drivers over a three-year period.

Taylor, who died unexpectedly in 2009, worked with Coroner Dr. Jon Brandenberger to address the issue, which resulted in Drive Alive's establishment in 2005.

The organization partners with area businesses, foundations, law enforcement, schools, media and health organizations to promote safe driving, focusing on a message of no texting while driving, seat belt use, speed limit observance and sobriety, including lack of sleep.

The Taylor Award for Driver Education, named in memory of the founder, provides financial support for students to attend driver's education courses, in partnership with Precision Driving. A record-setting 36 awards were presented last month.

Brandenberger continues to serve on the Drive Alive board of directors, along with Thomas Black, Mitch Harper, Anthony Maze, Jim McCann, Dave McComb, Barbara Schoppman, Troy Hershberger and Jim Turcovsky. Learn more at www.drivealiveindiana.org.