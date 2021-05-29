Rant can't be candy coated

Like many business owners, Randy Good was looking to hire new employees. Unlike most business owners, the Anderson candy store operator wrote a Facebook post Monday explaining the type of people he did not want to hire. In doing so, he prompted tens of thousands to respond with angry social media posts.

“I've heard every excuse for not being able to perform here,” Good wrote in a lengthy post that has since been removed. “Every excuse begins with 'can't' which translates to 'I don't want to. ... We've had the know it all, the complainer, whiner, lazy, manipulative, roamers, hiders, absent or late, liars, haters, clock watchers, willful, controller, passive aggressor, puker ... and worst of all combined, the splitters.”

He goes on to describe “splitters” as mostly young girls who learn from their mothers to talk about others “in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves.”

“These misguided gals have no end game,” Good wrote. “Boys seldom practice this. They just duke it out! ha!”

Some commenters responded to the misogynistic rant with language and threats every bit as disturbing as the business owner's post. Unfortunately, the fallout spread to the Original Good's Candies in Kennard, about 30 miles away. The owner there had to issue a statement noting his store was “completely unaffiliated with any other businesses bearing similar names.”

Real chocolate lovers should ignore the fuss and stick with Fort Wayne-based DeBrand's.