Purdue retirement policy not aging well

Purdue University's Board of Trustees last week approved exceptions for two administrators subject to the university's mandatory age 65 retirement policy. Longtime observers of Purdue University's Fort Wayne campus know the policy is sometimes followed – and sometimes it is not.

The policy states “University Executives and Staff in High Policymaking Positions shall retire by the end of the fiscal year in which the age of 65 is attained if (1) the employee has been employed in such capacity for the two-year period immediately before retirement, and (2) the employee is entitled to the Minimum Retirement Benefit Specified by Federal Law for persons who hold positions to which mandatory retirements may lawfully apply.”

The policy also states: “There are no exclusions to this policy.”

No exception was granted when Chancellor Michael Wartell requested an exemption in 2011 to extend his 18-year tenure through Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne's 50th anniversary celebration in 2014. Wartell was replaced by Chancellor Vicky Carwein, 64, who retired five years later to be replaced by 66-year-old Ronald Elsenbaumer. They were not subject to the policy under the retirement benefit provision.

For administrators who were not, exemptions were granted many times before and after Wartell's request was denied, including an exemption for another regional campus chancellor whose request was approved shortly after the IPFW leader was forced out.

Exemptions were granted last week to Willie Reed, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, and Gary Bertoline, senior vice president for Purdue Online & Learning Innovation. They are approved to continue in their roles until June 30, 2024.

No exemption is required for 72-year-old Purdue President Mitch Daniels. University spokesman Tim Doty said Daniels' contract “supersedes this policy.” Daniels earns about $900,000 a year, with a $300,000 retention bonus for each year he remains on the job.

As we've noted previously: At Purdue, age is not in the eye of the beholder, but the trustees.