UFO report likely to fuel speculation

There is something out there.

The federal government is about to release a report said to confirm that some sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena – known non-officially as UFOs – can't presently be explained. That doesn't necessarily mean saucers from other planets with crews of little green creatures. But it does suggest there was more to some of the dramatic accounts of sightings over the years than “swamp gas,” weather balloons and the other traditional explanations served up to the public.

Luis Elizondo, director of the once-secret federal Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program from its inception in 2007 until it was shut down in 2012, told the Washington Post it appears the new report is expected to rule out all possibility that the astonishing technology witnessed by U.S. pilots over the years is some kind of secret U.S. program. That, Elizondo said, means that either the technology represents a giant leap forward by some other nation or ... it's something that defies conventional explanation. As in, it might be from another planet. Or dimension. Or whatever.

The report isn't expected to offer any evidence of aliens. But it's also said to assert that sort of answer can't be ruled out.

The government's recent investigations – it was revealed last year that the work of Elizondo's agency was later shifted to another agency – aren't the first official efforts to look into UFOs.

During the 16 years he represented northeast Indiana in the U.S. House, J. Edward Roush pushed for the government to come clean about what it knew. As chairman of the House Science and Aeronautics Committee, Roush held a “symposium” on the UFO question in July 1968. It may have been the last time the matter has been publicly probed by Congress.

But Roush lost his bid for reelection later that year and the nation's attention moved on to other things. The late congressman from Huntington would probably be pleased to see the issue back in the spotlight.