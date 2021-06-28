Five questions for Gonzalee Martin

1 You have spent many years in agriculture-related work, including many years as an educator with the Purdue Extension program. How did you get involved in this area?

I spent over 40 years in ag-related work. I got involved in this line of work because I grew up on a farm and my degrees are in agriculture.

2 What is the purpose of GATE (Growth in Agriculture Through Education)?

GATE is a nonprofit organization that works with urban and minority youth to create awareness of agriculture and employment opportunities in the future for today's students.

We established a farmers market, combined with gardening, which will instill entrepreneurial value to a group of youth who have limited opportunities to realize the combined value of hard work, stewardship and business principles while building community pride, providing service to the community and earning income for themselves.

3 Explain your partnership with the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, which recently honored you with its prestigious Raymond Rosenberger – Minette Baum Award.

The partnership with St. Joe Community Foundation, Parkview Health and HealthVisions Midwest is their support of the operation of the GATE urban garden project, which provide opportunities to purchase fresh produce for low-income groups who reside in areas of Allen County where it may be difficult to access fresh and affordable produce.

4 What results have you seen from the HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) markets?

The results from the HEAL markets I have seen are the opportunity for individuals to increase their knowledge and skills about vegetables, which ones are the most nutritious, as well as preparing the many vegetable products.

Also, how some people say they have changed their children's behavior about eating fresh foods.

5 Why is it important to reach young people with your work?

It's important to reach young people because it helps them have a better understanding of food production and maybe a positive increase in knowledge, skills and respect for the field of agriculture.