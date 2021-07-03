Chicago trains sights on Indiana gun dealer

Gun rights supporters like to point to Chicago when they argue gun regulations are ineffective. A recent letter to the editor in support of permitless carry noted the streets “are not running with blood” in the 12 states where handgun permits aren't required.

“You are more likely to find that in Chicago, where they take their gun control very seriously,” the letter writer noted.

They do. But Chicago has the misfortune of sharing a border with Indiana, which appears to be a major source of guns in the Windy City. A lawsuit filed by Chicago targets Westforth Sports Inc. in Gary, alleging it is responsible for placing “hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal firearms” on city streets.

Westforth Sports is “knowingly selling its products to an ever-changing roster of gun traffickers and straw (sham) purchasers,” according to the suit. The weapons are taken to Chicago, “where they are resold to individuals who cannot legally possess firearms ....”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, commenting when the suit was filed in late April, said the Chicago Police Department takes “more crime guns off the street every year than New York and L.A. combined.”

“It's not because we have a better strategy or more focus. We're surrounded by states and other cities that have a much more lax gun control environment,” Lightfoot said. “You can literally go over the border to Indiana and get military-grade weapons in any quantity you want if you have the amount of money to spend.”

The owner of Westforth Sports told a Chicago TV reporter he turns away gun buyers every day and maintains his business is in compliance with the law.

According to the suit, audit reports by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show violations, warnings and two recommendations for revocation of Westforth's license to sell guns. Between 2014 and 2021, more than 40 federal prosecutions for illegal gun purchases in the Northern District of Indiana involved guns sold by Westforth.

The civil lawsuit seeks a court order requiring the business to stop practices believed to be contributing to gun trafficking and gun violence in Chicago, as well as damages for the harm allegedly caused by Westforth's actions.