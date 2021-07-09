Throwing shade - the right way

Nothing is as welcome as the shade of a leafy, towering tree. Finding one isn't always easy, according to a an analysis by American Forests, a conservation nonprofit.

Fort Wayne's Tree Equity Score of 82 out of 100 is better than Kokomo's 76, but is overshadowed by Elkhart's 87.

The Tree Equity Score “calculates scores based on how much tree canopy and surface temperature align with income, employment, race, age and health factors in the U.S.,” according to American Forests. Its survey finds low-income neighborhoods and communities of color have significantly less tree canopy. They also are more likely to demonstrate the urban heat island effect caused by a lack of shade and an abundance of heat-absorbing asphalt.

“As cities are beginning to heat up due to climate change, people are realizing that trees are critical infrastructure. I've never seen as much momentum toward urban forestry across the board,” Ian Leahy, the group's vice president of urban forestry, told the Associated Press.

Fort Wayne was awarded its 31st consecutive Tree City USA designation this year, recognizing the city's commitment to preserving its tree canopy. The city's Parks and Recreation Department maintains more than 65,000 trees and works to add trees each year.