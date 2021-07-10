Classroom cameras? Turn 'em on!

An Iowa teacher's open letter to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson is drawing much attention from educators.

Patrick J. Kearney, a middle school band director in Iowa, had a message for Carlson, who suggested on his show recently that cameras should be installed in all classrooms, lest teachers instruct students in critical race theory.

Bring on the cameras, Kearney writes.

“Frankly, I don't know many teachers who would object to having people watch what we do. As a matter of fact, I hate to tell you this Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, but most of us spent the last year having video cameras in our classrooms,” Kearney writes.

He goes on to suggest Carlson's “spy cameras” would reveal teachers and students working to be better people.

“They will see teachers working with students who have vastly different life experiences,” Kearney writes. “They will see students who are fluent in multiple languages working with teachers to become proficient in yet one more language. They will see students who are hungry get their one solid meal a day in the cafeteria. They will see students itching for more fine arts, industrial technology, or world languages to be offered in their school. In my classroom, if we're being honest, they'll probably hear some sketchy intonation from my saxophones, and I promise we're working on it. But for sure, they will see learning ... all day every day.”

He also questions the logistics of the commentator's proposal.

“In a world where school districts are struggling to recruit and maintain teachers, who is going to man your 'citizen review boards' (setting aside the fact that public school teachers already answer to publicly elected school boards)? For instance, in my school district I sense you would need well over 500 cameras going every day. Who watches those 500 screens 10 hours a day (I want you watching my 7 am jazz band and my after school lessons)?”