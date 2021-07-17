TRF: Thankful return to the familiar

If you needed a dose of the familiar, this year's Three Rivers Festival has delivered with rain, heat and high humidity. But it's also brought a welcome return to our favorite summer offering of the arts, music, food and fun.

Huge crowds greeted the festival's opening weekend at Headwaters Park, Freimann Square and other locations. The ever-popular Chalk Walk drew admiring fans, and shoppers browsed and bought treasures at Art in the Park.

Festival organizers added Food Row at the Emporium as a complement to Junk Food Alley. The usual deep-fried concoctions are favorites at the latter, along with chocolate-dipped fruit and all manner of cheeses.

COVID-19 concerns sidelined the parade this year, but Monday's drag show was a popular new addition. Carnival rides drew big crowds, as well.

The fun continues today, with Children's Fest at Freimann Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a concert by Here Come the Mummies at 7 p.m. at the Three Rivers Festival Plaza. The fireworks finale will light up the sky over downtown Fort Wayne at 10 p.m.

First-year director Justin Shurley was less than two weeks into his new job when the festival began, but the strength and commitment of its many volunteers made for a seamless transition and happy return to one of Fort Wayne's favorite summer traditions. We're already looking forward to 2022.