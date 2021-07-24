Advance America sparks setback for Indiana restaurateur

Eric Miller's Advance America political organization has a long history of riling its evangelical supporters over cultural flashpoints. The Indianapolis attorney and former Republican gubernatorial candidate wields great Statehouse power by calling on conservative congregations to mobilize over issues such as regulations on church-based child care operations or same-sex marriage.

Miller's effort to capitalize on the uproar over critical race theory has gone terribly awry, however.

Advance America – not to be confused with the payday loan outfit – advertised an event at an Indianapolis-area restaurant last week aimed at “Stopping Student Indoctrination in Hamilton County and Throughout Indiana.” The facilitator and hosts for an event in which race and diversity were to be discussed were Eric Miller and 14 other white men. Scott Wolf, owner of Wolfies Grill, was identified as event chairman.

When copies of the event advertisement surfaced on social media, the backlash against Wolf's Geist Reservoir and West Lafayette restaurants was swift. Wolf quickly distanced himself from Advance America and said he had only been named as event chairman because the event was being held at his restaurant. A representative later told the Purdue Exponent the event was canceled.

“Since Wolfies Grill opened in 2004, we've been proud to be known as a place where all feel welcome,” reads a statement from the business. “Going forward, we will institute a review process to ensure future events are consistent with this sentiment.”

The publicity is probably not great for the restaurant. But history suggests the dust-up will be a fundraising boon for Advance America and its continuing culture crusades.