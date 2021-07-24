Beach drives' popularity hastening their demise

Far from the nation's ocean coastlines, most Hoosiers aren't familiar with the experience of beach driving beyond watching it on TV commercials. But residents of more and more coastal states also are finding the experience out of reach.

Stateline, an online state news service, reports vehicular access to beaches is becoming increasingly rare. The California Coastal Commission has announced it will be eliminated at the state's remaining drive-on beach state park, Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, along the central coast.

Officials in Amelia Island, Florida, agreed last year to restrict vehicular access to daytime driving and residents only as part of pandemic restrictions. This year, they've decided to keep the restriction. The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission also decided to close a popular beach to driving, citing overcrowding.

“States must balance the demands of short-term tourism that supports local economies with the desires of permanent residents, many of whom don't want cars or partygoers to interfere with their view or their enjoyment of a quiet walk along the ocean,” Stateline reports. “There are also the competing needs of working fishers and shellfish harvesters, as well as the environmental stress of cars on nesting turtles, birds and other marine life.”

Vehicles can damage dunes and other natural formations protecting coastal communities from storms. East Coast communities with fragile sea turtle populations have also faced lawsuits from conservation groups.

In states where beach driving is still allowed, including New Jersey and Massachusetts, it's allowed only by permit and mostly for fishing.

If you haven't had a chance to experience a beach drive, Texas is your best bet. State law gives the public the free and unrestricted right to access Texas beaches and makes it hard for municipalities to restrict vehicular access. In Crystal Beach, Texas, the Jeep Go Topless event each May draws hundreds of thousands of people in four-wheel-drive vehicles. In 2019, more than 21,000 people signed a petition calling for Jeep Go Topless to be discontinued, but the annual gathering continued this year, resulting in more than 230 arrests, mostly for public intoxication.