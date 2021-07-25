Passing interest

Belle da Costa Greene and Belle Marion Greener: one woman, two names and a secret that must never be revealed to preserve the legacy she has worked so hard to build.

“The Personal Librarian” is a historical fiction novel based on the true story of tycoon J.P. Morgan's personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene. Authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray collaborate, weaving fiction and fact together to create a deeply rich account of a valorous Black woman who passed as white to live the life she envisaged since she was a child.

Benedict and Murray extrapolate seamlessly throughout the narrative in a way that enhances the story of Belle, giving the reader not only factual historical references but also providing an emotional connection with the protagonist.

Born as Belle Marion Greener, she was the daughter of Richard Greener and Genevieve Fleet. Richard was the first Black graduate of Harvard and played a large role in fighting for racial equality. As the family grew, Genevieve, much to the dismay of Richard, lost hope in the fight and made the decision for herself and her children to pass as white. She expressed concern for their safety and their future opportunities if they honored their heritage and lived within the black community.

Joining her mother in the decision to pass as white, Greene existed as Belle da Costa Greene for the rest of her life, leaving her given name and Black identity behind. Throughout “The Personal Librarian,” she grows into her appointed position under Morgan's guidance, acquiring rare and priceless artwork, books and manuscripts to make Pierpont Morgan Library a lasting institution representing the history of the world.

The authors take the reader on a journey with Greene as she quickly immerses herself in a new life among the wealthy, elite and exclusively white circle she is surrounded by in order to fulfill her duties as Morgan's personal librarian. Belle's risky behavior, combined with suspicion from others, cause near-misses as she desperately tries to keep her true identity a secret for the safety and well-being of herself and her family.

The suspense of the situation keeps readers on the edges of their seats, hoping Belle's hard-earned success isn't yanked away from her should her Black heritage be discovered.

Staying true to real-life descriptions of Greene, Benedict and Murray portray her as a strong, risk-taking trailblazer standing out in a world where white men typically hold the reins. Greene brings the most prominent art and book dealers to their knees with her witty yet unrelenting methods for striking a deal. The confidence that grows within her is nearly palpable as she rises to the top, becoming one of the most powerful career women of her time. But can she keep the ruse going for the rest of her life?

As a reader not familiar with Greene's story, “The Personal Librarian” led to an interest in research beyond the book, thanks to the authors' thorough historical notes and suggested references to further enhance the experience of reading their fictional take on Greene's life.

Greene went to great lengths to keep her life as private as possible outside of her professional endeavors. To fill in some of the gaps, Benedict and Murray speculate on romantic relationships and family interactions along with exchanges between Greene and Morgan by researching actual history and making suppositions based on their personal opinions as to how Greene may have conducted herself in such contexts.

“The Personal Librarian” not only celebrates the life of Belle da Costa Greene and brings to light the sacrifices she made to become the powerful, successful woman she was, it also chronicles the hardships of the Black population in the early 1900s as a whole.

Benedict and Murray aren't just telling the story of one woman; they are telling the stories of many and recognizing the struggles that still exist today.

“Yes, I have lived my adult life as a white woman, but when I lay my head down at night I am as colored as the first enslaved African men and women who landed in this country 300 years ago.”

Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.