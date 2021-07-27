Voted down -again

Indiana officials' second attempt to authorize voter roll purges without voter consent or notice has ended the same way as the first, with a federal appeals court blocking a new state law. The Indiana Data Enhancement Association created by the law is a “largely cosmetic” change of the Crosscheck system the court rejected three years ago, according to the7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court's decision affirms a preliminary injunction granted a year ago. It's time for Indiana lawmakers and top election officials to stop trying to circumvent the National Voter Registration Act.

“... (What the new law) took with the left hand, it gave away with the right, and the net result is continued inconsistency with the NVRA,” Judge Diane Wood wrote for the court.

The ruling is another victory for the League of Women Voters, Common Cause Indiana, American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP and the other organizations that challenged the state law.

“Voter roll purges are a form of voter suppression and prevent everyday Hoosiers from having their voices heard at the ballot box,” said Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause Indiana. “We are pleased that the U.S. Court of Appeals has come down on the side of the voter, protecting their right to remain on the voter rolls and participate in our democracy.”

Federal law requires list maintenance programs to include specific safeguards. They must be uniform, non-discriminatory and in compliance with the Voting Rights Act. Voter purges are not allowed within 90 days of a federal election. The removal of voters for non-voting or for having moved can only be done after meeting certain requirements.

The state's problems began when Indiana adopted the Crosscheck program, a database that compared voter registration data across 28 participating states to find potential matches. Once tagged as a match, the registration was immediately deleted. But the program erroneously tossed voters, particularly those with common names. Two federal courts agreed it was unconstitutional, so Indiana withdrew from Crosscheck, and the GOP-controlled General Assembly adopted legislation in the last session to create the Indiana Data Enhancement Association.

The rejected Indiana law would have allowed county election officials to purge a voter's registration if he or she is registered to vote in the county; has registered to vote in a second state after registering to vote in Indiana; and has authorized the cancellation of the Indiana registration. The problem, according to the appellate court, was another part of the law. It required county officials to accept notice from the Indiana Election Division as voter authorization for canceling registration, even without proof the voter consented to being removed from the voter rolls.

“If this new scheme sounds familiar, that's because it is the same as the procedure found in Act 442 that violated the NVRA,” Wood wrote, referring to Senate Enrolled Act 442, which was passed in 2017 and permitted the use of Crosscheck. “Just like Act 442, Act 334 impermissibly allows Indiana to cancel a voter's registration without either direct communication from the voter or compliance with the NVRA's notice-and-waiting procedures.”

Over time, every state's voter rolls require updating. The court recognized that in leaving in place another provision allowing use of an authorization-of-cancellation form signed by a voter and forwarded to Indiana from another state where the voter registers.

What lawmakers and state officials claim are efforts to safeguard the electoral process have been repeatedly rejected by the courts. It's time to move on, or for Indiana voters to elect officials dedicated to protecting their constitutional right to vote, not to suppressing their votes.