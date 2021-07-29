'Rightful concern'

A Tuesday vote by Fort Wayne City Council denying Amazon's request for a $7.3 million tax phase-in likely gave state economic development officials a bit of heartburn. After all, they love to boast about how easy it is to do business here, and they especially love to compare Indiana's tax climate to neighboring Illinois.

Low taxes on businesses are an attractive incentive for potential investors, but CNBC's recent Top States for Business survey, in which Illinois finished 15th and Indiana 19th, reveals some of the same concerns expressed by City Council members voting no on the Amazon abatement request. States that are attractive to business are those that take into account the people who will work in those businesses.

“Low cost and great infrastructure come together in the Crossroads of America, but the state loses on health care,” according to CNBC's summary of the 19th place ranking.

Indiana performs well on key business measures, earning grades of A- on both cost of doing business and infrastructure, as well as a B+ on business friendliness. But it scores Fs on workforce and quality of life, health and inclusion. After decades of school privatization and disinvestment in higher learning, Indiana earns a D+ for education.

CNBC's rankings are based on information states use to market themselves to prospective investors. That's an effective method because states are going to promote their low health care costs and excellent schools only if they have the proof to back them up.

Housing costs might be significantly lower in Fort Wayne than in Chicago, but the power tool advertised as Amazon's Deal of the Day isn't any better of a deal in Fort Wayne. In fact, it's less so when you factor in Indiana's 7% sales tax rate, compared with Illinois' 6.25% rate.

Sales tax is a regressive tax, falling disproportionately on lower-income families. Hoosiers pay more when they buy school supplies and clothing, for example.

That's why City Council members expressed rightful concern for the $15.50 hourly wages promised at Amazon's Flaugh Road warehouse. A 2020 report by Indiana United Ways noted that while the state showed steady economic improvement from 2010 to 2018, nearly a quarter of households struggle to make ends meet as ALICE households: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. On average, workers in northeast Indiana earn 76.1 cents for every dollar U.S. workers earn.

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, pointed to long-standing economic development efforts as a factor.

“I think Indiana, and northeast Indiana in particular, has viewed job attraction as a commodity function rather than a true talent function,” she said. “Look at it as the difference between buying road salt for the city of Fort Wayne, and the city bidding its IT contract. Road salt is clearly a commodity product. They have every reason to look for the best price. When the city bid its IT contract, those services are much more complex. You don't want to just go for the lowest price because it might not be what we really want in that service.”

The state has prioritized “commodity-level jobs” that aren't particularly well-skilled or higher-paying, bachelor's-degree level jobs.

“We're getting the road salt of jobs, not the IT contract of jobs,” Blakeman said.

Nor has the state's approach to economic development been helpful in emphasizing low business taxes and a low cost of living.

“We have been in the low-tax, low-cost experiment in the state of Indiana for at least 15, if not 20, years,” she said. “If this were a good bargain, we should be seeing remarkable growth: population growth, wage growth, job growth, workforce growth. At best, we're holding even on some of these things and, at worst, we're falling behind.”

When a number of factors combined to draw attention to Amazon's tax abatement request, five City Council members wisely took a closer look at how the incentive was being used. Going forward, the council should insist on using abatement to draw jobs that make Indiana attractive to employees, not just employers.