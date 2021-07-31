Ratings spike locally for Olympic star

As Jordan Thompson leads the U.S. women's volleyball team toward Olympic gold, she has a huge cheering section in Fort Wayne.

Thompson, who scored 34 points in her team's Tuesday victory over China, is married to Blake Yager, a Carroll High School graduate and football standout. He's the son of Mandi and Matt Yager and grandson of Steve Yager, former superintendent of Northwest and Southwest Allen County Schools. As Blake Sebring wrote in a December article for The Journal Gazette, Blake Yager is one of 14 siblings; 11 adopted. Mandi and Matt are going to Colombia this fall to adopt three more children,.

For now, the Yager clan is gathering at their Fort Wayne home to watch Olympics volleyball and Jordan's stellar performances. Blake and Jordan met at the University of Cincinnati, where both played college sports. He proposed to her at Glenbrook Square, alongside Santa Claus, in December 2017. They married in April 2018 and spent a year in Turkey, where Jordan is playing professional volleyball. She'll return to Turkey this year, while Blake remains in his campus ministry position in Cincinnati.

“None of us miss a game,” Mandi Yager said in a phone interview Friday. “We're constantly in front of that TV. Blake and Steve were actually planning to go to Tokyo last year but, obviously, that got canceled. They were really hoping they could go this year.”

Matt Yager and daughter Mylee will travel to Universal Studios in Florida next week as guests of NBC and Universal. It's a consolation prize for Olympic athlete families who can't cheer from the stands. They will have access to the Universal theme parks and return to the resort hotel in the evening for watch parties. Blake Yager was unable to get away for the trip, so he shared it with his family.

Mandi Yager said her son and daughter-in-law have been able to fit frequent phone conversations around her busy schedule in Tokyo.

“We're texting back and forth all the time,” she said. “Jordan is just as good a person off the court as she is on. ... She stepped into our family and embraced having all of these kids. The kids love her and she loves coming home and spending time with us.”

The U.S. team has defeated Argentina, China and Turkey in matches so far. They were set to play Russia after The Journal Gazette's deadline Friday. Annie Drews, a Purdue University graduate from Elkhart, also is a member of the Olympic team.