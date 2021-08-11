Unhealthy criticism

As a child, I learned that only the most serious illnesses were a reason to cancel commitments. Headache? Take some Tylenol. Nausea? Try some warm ginger ale. Pushing through any feelings of being unwell was not the exception but the norm.

Sadly, I passed that mentality on to my children as well, only realizing later how harmful it is to disregard what your body is telling you. And our mental health is inextricably tied to our body. While COVID has taught us that when we are sick we should stay home, this rarely carries over to mental well-being, even though “mental health day” has been part of our vernacular for well over a decade.

When Simone Biles unexpectedly withdrew from the Olympic team finals, it was presumed that she was experiencing a physical injury. The public reaction was lukewarm, falling mostly on the side of tolerance. Later, as Biles made the difficult decision to remove herself from additional events, she disclosed that rather than a physical injury, she was suffering from mental health issues which she deemed too serious, and too important, to ignore.

The backlash was quick and unsurprising as complete strangers, some of them high-level politicians and national media personalities, called her selfish, childish, an embarrassment and weak. It was as if the entire country had suddenly relegated her to traitor status rather than the “American darling” she enjoyed before she dared to assert the importance of her mental health.

According to one physicist, at her peak performance, Biles hurls her body into the air at almost 15 miles per hour, reaching a height comparable to a professional basketball goal. This level of athleticism requires laser focus; a single misstep could result in serious injury or death. By continuing to compete while mentally unwell, Biles put herself in real physical danger.

But let's put that aside for a moment, because that's not really the point. The point is, as a society, we put a moral value on self-care, particularly self-care related to mental health. According to Mental Health America, even before COVID-19, the number of adults suffering from a mental illness was increasing year over year, rates becoming even more pronounced once the shutdown began in 2020.

Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States has some of the highest rates of mental illness, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, all of which have a direct and indirect effect on physical health as well.

There is also the issue of ownership that we, as a society, feel entitled to over Simone Biles' personhood. Because she represents the United States as a world-class athlete, there is this idea that we have a right to weigh in on how she exists in the world.

We disregard the fact that she is a young, Black woman living during a time in which Black women are even more susceptible to mental health concerns than their white counterparts and half as likely to receive appropriate treatment. We forget that this young woman overcame a difficult childhood, living in foster care before being adopted by her maternal grandparents due to substance use in her immediate family.

We forget that she was a victim of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of an adult professional hired to care for her or, worse yet, we sensationalize it as one recent headline did by using quotations to imply that the term “trauma” is questionable or up for public debate.

The fact is that Simone Biles experienced several adverse childhood experiences, including neglect, family instability, and sexual abuse. She's grown up as a young Black woman in a country where being young, Black, and female is exponentially more difficult than any one of those characteristics alone.

Despite all these factors, she has overcome enormous odds and become one of the greatest athletes of our time. But even if she hadn't, she has the right to put herself first. Maybe rather than examining why Simone Biles felt the need to withdraw, we would be better off to examine why we, as a society, place so little importance on mental health and are so quick to judge those who do.

Rebecca Spuller of Fort Wayne is a graduate student in social work.