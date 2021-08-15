Boundless compassion changes lives

On a recent Sunday in church, I took my seat after communion and noticed the young woman in front of me seemed to be anxious. Almost immediately, as another woman was walking to her seat, she stopped, entered the pew and sat down next to the woman in front of me. They exchanged a hug, held hands and smiled broadly at each other. I could see the anxiety melt away, replaced by joy.

I don't know the circumstances that led the two women to reach out to one another, but I do know that the kindness and compassion they showed each other had ripple effects; I smiled the rest of the day.

That's the thing about compassion. It almost always leaves a wide circle of joy. People who share their kindness are often just as grateful as the person with whom they shared their friendship.

I'm fortunate that my work allows me to witness this type of compassion every day. At the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, I am surrounded by people who only want the best for others. They lead with hope, not arrogance. They don't ask “what's in it for me?” Instead, they ask “do you see how worthy you are? How wonderfully God has made you?”

The nonprofits the St. Joe Foundation and our sponsor, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, invest in show this hope and love every day. The staff at these local nonprofits provides everything from medical interpretation services to a warm bed for someone without a home. They help individuals recover from addictions and give birth to healthy babies. To me, their work is nothing short of miraculous.

While the services our nonprofit partners provide – food, medicine, shelter, counseling – are critical, the hope they provide is even more life-sustaining.

For example, Hope Alive recently shared a story from an anonymous client who stated “Without Hope Alive, without the staff of ladies, I would have never found my way out of that addict's hole. I couldn't scratch my way out, so they reached down hand in hand and pulled me out. It brings true meaning to hope alive.”

This profound caring is something Father Greg Boyle, a Jesuit priest ministering to former gang members in Los Angeles, calls “boundless compassion” and “radical kinship.” Father Greg is the founder of Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. He's been successful reaching thousands of youths every year all because he employs one unheard-of approach – he treats gang members as human beings. He doesn't see the tattoos, scars or criminal records – he sees a person who has been hurt and who lacks hope.

Father Greg will visit Fort Wayne and talk about how radical kinship can transform a life, a community and maybe even the world. In a free event open to the public, Father Greg will speak at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. More information is available at www.sjchf.org/Boyle.

Please join us. I believe you will hear Father Boyle and your load will lighten. You will see that although there is injustice, strife and turmoil all around us, we can ease the pain with kindness, kinship and compassion. It doesn't take big flourishes that get noticed on social media or in the press. It's about the little acts every day, reaching out and holding someone's hand in church, that make all the difference.

Meg Distler is the executive director of the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.