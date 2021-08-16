City, county risk losing vital funds in opioid fight

When I took office, I vowed to continue Indiana's fight to hold accountable those responsible for turbocharging the opioid epidemic. That's why I continue to aggressively and tirelessly prosecute cases to hold corporations accountable who put greed over Hoosiers' health.

Recently, we diligently and creatively worked to achieve a national settlement with several of these companies in the amount of $26 billion. Indiana's share could be more than half a billion dollars, if local elected leaders agree to have their communities participate by opting into the state's lawsuit. The majority of Indiana communities are participating – over 580, to be clear. However, some communities – including Fort Wayne and Allen County – are not, putting potentially millions of dollars in resources to fight addiction at risk.

The state settlement will bring a significant amount of money directly to impacted communities in Indiana to support programs to help those struggling with addiction. We worked hand-in-hand with your elected members of the Indiana General Assembly to create a statutory structure that will efficiently distribute this funding directly to local communities, ensuring these dollars will make a substantial and meaningful impact.

Unfortunately, local leaders in communities opting out of the state master settlement have been advised by their private opioid litigation attorneys to opt out of this once-in-a-generation deal, which guarantees much-needed resources now and will deliver more in the future.

By opting out, your local elected officials voted to not participate in the state settlement with guaranteed money now but instead will continue moving forward with their own lawsuit with no guarantee of proceeds and what could be a very long multi-year wait by the time the court proceedings and appeals are finished.

Among a couple of reasons, outside attorneys advised your officials to opt out in hopes of getting the state and your non-litigating neighboring communities to agree to pay a share of up to 33% of the settlement in attorney fees. However, a recent court order on these cases caps the attorney fees that can be paid out of the settlement at 15%.

Many of these private lawyers, however, have entered into agreements guaranteeing a higher payout for the litigating lawyers. If these cases even make it to trial, the litigation costs and your attorney fees will surely be so high that paying them would eat up much of the funding the community is awarded or had reserved for other important projects.

Even if an opt-out community wins their own independent settlement after years of backlog and the risk these companies may file bankruptcy, they may be stuck paying lawyer fees out of taxpayer funds if unrestricted settlement funds are insufficient to cover the fees.

The upshot is this: There is still time for most of these communities to opt back in. The deadlines for Fort Wayne and Allen County are looming. If a community opts back into the state plan, the national settlement provides a separate fund to pay these outside private attorney fees instead of your community.

We certainly can't allow attorney fee concerns to override the importance of those in need. Half a billion dollars in funds that will help save and turn lives around and make a significant impact in our efforts to stop the ravaging of our communities could be lost if the communities who've opted out of the state's opioid settlement don't quickly change their course.

Todd Rokita is Indiana attorney general.