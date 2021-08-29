MONEY MANAGEMENT

How would you spend $125 million?

If it sounds like an easy task, you're not one of the city or county officials charged with finding the best use for federal pandemic recovery funds. Officials in Fort Wayne and Allen County – and their counterparts across the nation – are closely studying U.S. Treasury Department guidelines as they prepare to spend a massive infusion of federal relief dollars.

The immediate challenge is to address needs laid bare by the pandemic. The long-term goal should be to direct money where it will have the most impact, bolstering equity and benefiting those most in need. The public has a role as well, in keeping tabs on how their tax dollars are spent.

The historic $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, approved without support from Indiana Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young or Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, includes a share of $65.1 billion for every county, parish and borough in the U.S.; a share of $65.1 billion for each city, town and village. With allocations based on population, Fort Wayne's share is $50.8 million. For Allen County, the allocation is $73.7 million. New Haven is set to receive $3.32 million, and Woodburn will receive $370,000.

“You'd think spending $74 million would be easy, but we want to spend it well, in compliance with the rules, and make the most of what we've received,” said Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the Allen County Board of Commissioners, in an email.

The city of Fort Wayne hired Tim Berry, managing director at Crowe LLP, a public accounting, technology and consulting firm, to advise on spending its share of the funds. The city also appointed Megan Butler, program and events manager for Riverfront Fort Wayne, to a new position as grant administrator, according to city spokesman John Perlich.

“We're identifying internal projects and needs that fit the (Rescue Plan) criteria and then will move external,” Perlich wrote in an email. “The city administration, city council, our consultant and staff member, and public (nonprofits/hospitality/tourism/hotels and others) will be communicating and coordinating on how the process will work for determining who gets funds, how much, and when. We also plan to coordinate a process with Allen County to help ensure we're meeting the needs of the community and not overdoing one area and underrepresenting others.”

Allen County officials have not yet determined how they will spend the windfall.

“The interim final rules from Treasury dropped in mid-May and they are a dense read,” Cloud wrote. “We have waded through them and the subsequent FAQs on the Treasury website. ARPA spells out the areas in which the money can be spent, so we at least know that whatever priorities are developed must fit into one of those categories. ... I imagine the pace will pick up in the coming months.”

Because money not spent according to Rescue Plan rules must be repaid, Cloud said the county is ensuring guidelines, proper accounting practices, application criteria, monitoring and more are in place before any money is spent. The county also has discussed hiring a consultant to oversee the task.

Berry, a Fort Wayne native and former state treasurer and auditor, said his company is working with the city to establish priorities and look for ways to leverage the money through other federal funds. Some projects might instead be eligible for funding if and when a federal infrastructure bill is approved by Congress.

“Treasury has provided a framework for how these dollars can be spent – for water and sewer infrastructure, as well as broadband, but they cannot be used for roads and bridges and those types of infrastructure,” he said. “(Money can be spent) to assist businesses that were adversely impacted as a result of the pandemic, and certainly industries that were most adversely impacted.”

Many of those businesses and industries are part of both Fort Wayne and Allen County, so coordinating assistance with both sources of funds is essential. Cloud said those collaborative efforts have begun.

“In late May (the board of commissioners) invited all of Allen County's cities and towns to a meeting to make sure everyone knew what ARPA was, how much they'd receive, how they'd apply for the money, and also to see what the appetite was for collaboration,” he said. “Over half attended and it was a positive meeting. I think there is a lot of room for collaboration, particularly between Fort Wayne and Allen County as the largest recipients of funds. But all present expressed a desire to see where collaboration could occur. Now that smaller cities and towns can start receiving their funds, I'm sure we will reconvene again in the near future.”

The Indiana State Board of Accounts dictates the process for the fiscal bodies that will approve spending.

“The guidance is pretty strict about the fact that the city council or the fiscal body of whatever unit of government is required to appropriate the dollars,” Berry said. “It will go through a formal appropriation process, just as the budget does on an annual basis. That will help ensure transparency.”

Crowe LLP has a software tool that will help the city categorize its Rescue Plan spending and make it easier to track where the money goes, he said. The company will also help city officials engage the community in decision-making.

Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said local government has experience handling unexpected windfalls.

“I'm thinking of the number of times that the state withheld the wrong amount of taxes or miscalculated, and then additional tax revenue came in,” he said. “And the money always comes with some strings, because income tax revenue can only be used for some purposes; property tax revenue can only be used in some ways.”

Local government also is accustomed to handling federal grant dollars, Downs said.

“They are all used to dealing with the requirements, but that doesn't mean they don't need assistance,” he said. “I think it was a good idea to go find someone (like Berry) to help, because this is a unique situation. I would add this: City Council ... and the other fiscal bodies in Allen County, I think, have been pretty good at not using one-time money to create ongoing expenditures.”

Perlich said the city has focused its pandemic response on helping individuals and families avoid eviction and homelessness. Federal funds have helped cover both past-due and future rental payments and current and past-due utility bills for up to 12 months.

“Our Emergency Rental Assistance program is having a meaningful impact,” Perlich wrote. “We are leading the state in this effort and rank high nationally as well. Through late July, more than 1,450 households have received $4.9 million through the Emergency Rental Assistance program.”

The federal housing money comes from a separate source in the American Rescue Plan, leaving much money for other needs.

One could be direct COVID-19 expenses. Cloud said money from the federal CARES Act, the first COVID relief bill, was used for Allen County Department of Health costs.

“We were able to use CARES dollars last year to assist them where needed, but at this point they are still able to handle their expenses with their current funds,” Cloud wrote. “Should more funding for them be necessary, whether it is ARPA or a request to County Council for unappropriated General Fund money, they will have the resources they need to continue their work.”

Pandemic-related shortfalls weigh on countless other community agencies and institutions. Visit Fort Wayne estimates $500 million was lost as the result of events canceled at Memorial Coliseum, Grand Wayne Center, sporting events, Embassy Theatre and more. The ripple effect of dollars spent there means employees and employers alike earned less and had less to spend.

Rescue Plan dollars, carefully spent, can help northeast Indiana emerge from the pandemic closer to whole. Wisely spent, they can help the region emerge stronger. Local government officials appear to be following the cautious fiscal approach they long have used in handling tax dollars. By collaborating and by investing in proven strategies, they can make a real difference in lives upended by COVID-19.

Karen Francisco is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.