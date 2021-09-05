The key to life - in Bloomington?

Distracted by the pandemic in early 2020, I overlooked Lulu Miller's debut book, “Why Fish Don't Exist.” Fortunately, an acquaintance piqued my interest with a tweet about a “remarkable” book with ties to Bloomington.

“Remarkable” is a good description. So are “astounding,” “delightful,” “wondrous” and “riveting” – all words earlier reviewers used to describe it. One writer goes so far as to suggest Miller cracks the secret to life.

He might be right.

The Indiana connection is David Starr Jordan, the seventh president of Indiana University, from 1885 to 1891. You might recognize the name because the IU Board of Trustees voted last year to strip it from the biology building, a parking garage and the picturesque creek that winds its way through the Bloomington campus. His name came up again last month, when biology department faculty and staff petitioned for their building to be renamed for endocrinologist James Holland, a noted Black faculty member.

I know there are many out there eager to pounce on examples of so-called “cancel culture” (even as they seek to cancel all they find objectionable). Read Miller's book and you'll agree the only reference to Jordan left on the IU campus should be on historical accounts of its past leaders.

While the university's decision to strip his name was based on Jordan's ties to the eugenics movement, the writer's account paints a picture of an individual unworthy of the honor for countless reasons. Prevailing attitudes and mores of his day allowed Jordan, the founding president of Stanford University, to achieve international academic acclaim (in spite of karma doing its best to topple him).

Historians and dogged researcher/writers such as Miller set the record straight.

All of this would suggest the book is simply about Jordan. It is so much more. It's Miller's exploration of her own identity. It's an enlightening look at taxonomy, the classification of species. It's a disturbing account of our nation's dark history of forced sterilization. It's a riveting murder mystery (really!).

Miller, who might be familiar to NPR listeners as cohost of “Radiolab” and cofounder of “Invisibilia,” writes with such a deft and delicate touch that you forget you are reading about such serious themes.

“Ignorance is the most delightful science in the world because it is acquired without labor or pains and keeps the mind from melancholy,” she writes, in a passage that could define our current state of affairs.

And, yes – the book explains why fish don't exist, leading to that secret-of-life reference:

“When I give up the fish, I get, at long last, that thing I had been searching for: a mantra, a trick, a prescription for hope,” she writes. “I get the promise that there are good things in store. Not because I deserve them. Not because I worked for them. But because they are as much a part of Chaos as destruction and loss. Life, the flip side of death. Growth, of rot.”

Truly remarkable.

Karen Francisco is The Journal Gazette's editorial page editor.