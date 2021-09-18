The cost of COVID deception going up

Economists report inflation eased a bit in August, but the price of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is soaring. A global security company reports the typical cost of a phony vaccination document doubled in the wake of President Joe Biden's Sept. 9 call for a vaccine mandate.

According to Check Point Software Technologies, a vaccine card with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo was available online for $100 on Sept. 2. On Sept. 10, the price climbed to $200.

The increasing value also drew more vendors. A Check Point official said the number of sellers grew from about 1,200 to more than 10,000 after Biden's announcement. The company is tracking the black market value of the cards.

This is a good place to remind everyone the coronavirus vaccine – and a card certifying vaccination – is free.