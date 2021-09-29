Limited resource

“If the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail,” observed psychologist Abraham Maslow.

The Indiana Secured Schools Safety Board undoubtedly saw plenty of nails when it considered how to spend $19 million on school safety grants. Just 3% of the money allocated by the Indiana General Assembly this fiscal year will go to student and parent support services. The balance will pay salaries for school resource officers and cover the cost of training, equipment and alert warning systems.

The fact that a fraction will go toward social and emotional support programs is thanks only to compromise legislation approved by the legislature two years ago. Members of the Indianapolis Mayor's Youth Council – students the safety grants are intended to protect – are wise enough to recognize more is needed.

“When will those in charge of state funding for schools actually start to care about the future of students?” Justin Deem-Loureiros, a Herron High School student wrote in a news release shared with Indiana media. “We have these safety problems because no one's looking out for those that are struggling in school. Whether that's grades, relationships, friends, or home life. There needs to be more people that can handle the problems these students endure, like school therapists and counselors.”

The state's Secured School Safety Board is a panel heavily tilted toward law and order, not mental health supports. The seven men include Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, the Indiana State Police superintendent and a county sheriff. The board operates under the Department of Homeland Security.

The matching school grant program was established in 2013. After a student shot a classmate and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in 2018, a task force made recommendations later incorporated in a 2019 bill.

“There is no greater need in schools today than someone to help teachers, help our kids with mental health issues and social-emotional issues,” said bill author Wendy McNamara, an Evansville Republican and high school administrator. “We can put all the locks on the doors ... but with those positive relationships we can often avert tragedy before it ever starts.”

The original bill referenced mental health more than 100 times, but powerful conservative groups and legislative leaders stripped language that would have directed more school safety grant money to mental health services instead of safety equipment, technology and training.

Fort Wayne Community Schools will use its $100,000 state safety grant to cover costs for seven school resource officers, according to district spokeswoman Krista Stockman. She said the resource officers, assigned to middle schools, do not perform the same work as the security officers working at high schools.

“They are truly resource officers,” she said. “They work with students, building relationships and doing some crisis intervention. It's a lot different than how most schools use resource officers.”

That might be the case at FWCS, but the focus statewide is placed heavily on physical security.

The Noblesville shooting that prompted a closer look at school safety might have been a greater tragedy. One student was seriously injured, but hero-teacher Jason Seaman stopped the armed student, not with another gun or the assistance of a security officer, but with a basketball.

Lawmakers and a Secured Schools Safety Board intent on emphasizing more guns, security equipment and armed officers aren't working in the best interest of students. The most effective way to prevent school violence is to address factors that might prompt a student or adult from ever considering harming someone at school.

Just ask those who aren't beholden to special interests, like the wise young students on the Indianapolis Mayor's Youth Council.