Shortsighted micromanagement

Allen County government has a proposed 2022 general operating budget of more than $130 million, but a $4,338 request from the local Purdue extension office was too much for Republican members of Allen County Council this month.

“They systematically, traditionally, every year, come back,” said Councilman Tom Harris of the office's 3% increase in the contractual fee paid by the county. “I just don't know that it's OK, every year, to have an appeal.”

The 3% increase is triggered by a 3% salary increase for Allen County's extension employees, the same increase approved by the council for all county employees this year. Purdue University pays most extension salaries, but the county pays a contractual annual fee to the university. That prompted Harris to suggest Purdue was trying to pass the cost of the pay raise to local taxpayers.

In fact, the university will cover the much higher cost of the raises. With the small contractual fee, county taxpayers leverage tens of thousands of dollars in salary and benefits for local workers – an expense paid by Purdue.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, the lone Democrat on County Council, commented on what she said is a continuing struggle between the council and the extension office.

“I don't know if it's personal that we go through this every year, but I hate that you have to deal with this today,” Curry-Campbell said to James Wolff, the county extension office's director, during the Sept. 16 budget hearing.

Personal might not be the best description. Undeserved is a better description. County extension services are established under state law, which requires each of Indiana's 92 county councils to “appropriate the amount of money that the county council considers necessary to pay secretarial and clerical employees, travel expenses of the county cooperative extension service educators, rent, office supplies, equipment, and incidental expenses.” Purdue, with state and federal funding, covers salary costs for the five full-time extension educators and six community wellness and nutrition staff members. It's part of a land-grant university system that is more than a century old.

The benefits of Purdue extension services are invaluable to the community. The office supports extensive 4-H programming for youth. It serves as a resource for homeowners, farmers and other business owners, who can take advantage of the expertise of extension educators to identify garden pests, address threats in a multi-million-dollar agricultural operation or provide food safety training to employees. It coordinates the efforts of about 600 volunteers. Its services are a vital piece of the non-traditional education offerings in the county.

No employer has been immune to the demands of a more costly job market, and that includes government agencies. If the county can leverage invaluable services for a mere pittance, it should jump at the opportunity and thank Purdue and its extension program for their contributions.

Council should reverse its denial of the budget appeal and include the increase in its 2022 budget.