Beyond numbers

It would be infectious – the joy in the photo of a grinning William Erhardt with the smiling faces of four children he was raising with his partner of 13 years – if not for the headline accompanying it: “Family reeling after fatal shooting.”

Erhardt, one of Allen County's latest homicide victims, died before dawn on Sept. 22 after a night out celebrating his birthday with a friend. He was shot. The friend has been arrested. The children want to know why daddy can't come home. A baby due in January will never know his father.

The FBI grabbed headlines around the country Monday when it released national homicide numbers for 2020 that showed a nearly 30% increase over 2019. It was the biggest one-year jump since the FBI began collecting those records.

In Allen County, a Journal Gazette database search produced an increase of about 43% between the 30 homicides reported in 2019 and the 43 last year. For 2021, through Sept. 29, there have been 30 declared homicides in Allen County. That includes Erhardt, and puts us on pace to hit 40 this year.

The national numbers are the highest since the early 1990s, when the FBI attributed to drug wars in many U.S. cities a homicide rate above 23,000 a year. The 2020 number was 21,570.

But nationally, as well as locally, officials are hopeful the 2020 statistics are a one-year exception. James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University in Boston, told the Associated Press that while not wanting to minimize the numbers, “I just don't want people to believe that the sky is falling and that this is a permanent (trend).”

Fox attributed last year's jump to a “confluence of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, conflicts over politics and race and people just generally having too much free time.”

In Allen County, a review of homicides since 1990 shows 2020 was the fifth-worst year in the past three decades. Part of the reason for the big percentage jump in 2020 homicides was the relatively low number – 30 – reported in 2019. The fewest homicides in the past 30 years was in 2014, with only 16 reported in our year-end analysis. To the family and friends of those 16, as with the Erhardt family, even one is too many.

Allen County nearly mirrored the nation in the percentage of homicides committed with guns. Nationally, the FBI said 77% of murders in 2020 were committed with some sort of gun. Locally, that was 79.1%. But that percentage has varied wildly in the past decade from a low of 58.3% in 2011 to a high of 93.9% in 2016.

“The pandemic, and in particular, the shutdown we saw in 2020, changed people's routine activities – how they lived their lives,” John Roman, of the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Center, told CBS News. “People weren't going to school, to work, to training, to church. And what that meant is that places with long histories of violence and trauma were all sitting at home with nothing to do. A lot of old scores got settled and even created new feuds, new beefs.

“Every time there's a shooting, there's a new trauma. There's a new reason to retaliate. And unfortunately, given the way we police with underinvestment in communities, that almost has to work itself out,” Roman said. “Until we take seriously investing in communities to prevent violence, we're standing by, watching an epidemic without a vaccine.”

Locally, a number of programs are being tried – this summer's pilot Peacemaker Academy at South Side High School being just the latest – to affect homicide numbers. Still more than 100 family members and friends of victims gathered Saturday at the base of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in Fort Wayne to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. It's a group bonded by trauma that no one volunteers for, and yet the number traumatized by violence in our community only continues to grow.