IU gives life to famed architect's vision decades after original design

The newest classroom building on Indiana University's Bloomington campus took a long and interesting journey from design to reality.

The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design is set to open after the first of the year near the Herman B. Wells Library on 7th Street.

It is primarily the design of acclaimed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, whose work includes the Bacardi Building in Mexico City and Chicago's IBM Building.

How is the work of a modernist architect who died more than a half-century ago just now approaching completion? Because IU benefactor Sidney Eskenazi happened to mention to former IU President Michael McRobbie that Mies had designed a house for his fraternity, Pi Lambda Phi, but it was never built.

Eskenazi told the Wall Street Journal Magazine he remembered one of the fraternity's alumni advisers telling chapter members he had retained member Mies van der Rohe to build a house.

“I was a kid,” Eskenazi told the magazine. “Who knew from architects?”

But after a career as a successful real estate developer, he knew enough to mention the priceless design to McRobbie.

IU planners found documentation of the project in the archives of the Art Institute of Chicago and New York's Museum of Modern Art. With a portion of a $20 million donation from Sidney and Lois Eskenazi, the university commissioned Thomas Phifer and Partners to adapt the plans for modern use.

The striking building is a 60-foot-wide, 140-foot-long rectangular structure of thin, white-painted steel and 10-foot-square panes of glass. The second story is wrapped by floor-to-ceiling windows and much of the lower level is open to the air, with the main story elevated above the ground plane.

“As someone who worked with my grandfather Mies van der Rohe since 1957, I thought I knew all the projects he ever worked on,” architect Dirk Lohan said at the building's dedication prior to McRobbie's June retirement. “But I never heard about this project until Indiana University contacted me about its wish to build this 70-year-old design. ... Looking at what is emerging here on your campus, I am convinced you have chosen a masterpiece.”