The freedom to read: this and every week

Today marks the end of Banned Books Week, an annual observance celebrating our freedom to read. The American Library Association, American Booksellers Association and other groups form the coalition highlighting never-ending attempts at censorship.

Librarians revealed the list of most-challenged books of 2020 earlier this year. The top 10 includes familiar classics: Harper Lee's “To Kill a Mockingbird” and John Steinbeck's “Of Mice and Men.” Among more recent releases on the list is 2015's “All American Boys,” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. According to the American Library Association, the book is “banned and challenged for profanity, drug use, and alcoholism and because it was thought to promote anti-police views, contain divisive topics, and be 'too much of a sensitive matter right now.'?”

Reynolds has the distinction of having two books targeted by the cancel crowd. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” co-written with Ibram X. Kendi, also made the list.

Appropriately, Reynolds is honorary chairman for Banned Books Week. He told the Washington Post he has been told his books make white children feel guilty.

“I think it's fascinating that so many of the people saying this don't spend that much time around kids,” Reynolds said. As he's traveled across the country meeting students in grades six through college, Reynolds said he didn't hear talk of guilt.

“We're talking very diverse environments or we're in very, very white spaces. [Nearly 100 percent] of the time we lean into the conversation, and they lean back in,” he said of the students he meets.

Another banned books list, from Rivetedlit.com, includes a book by a local writer, Fred McKissack Jr. The former Journal Gazette editorial writer's book, “Shooting Star,” apparently was targeted by a middle school parent for its “swear words.”

We all know middle school students aren't familiar with swear words ...