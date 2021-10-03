Feds' outlay in bolstering local budgets tough to track

A glossy mailer from a state lawmaker – paid for by taxpayers – boasts of the automatic tax refund residents are set to receive next year. “Thanks in large part to Indiana's track record of fiscal responsibility,” proclaims the state representative.

How big a role state officials played in Indiana's fiscal condition is subject to debate. The Pew Charitable Trusts, which tracks state finance as part of its mission to improve public policy, reported recently that more than half of the states recorded their strongest personal income growth ever in the first quarter of the year.

“(N)early all states recorded double-digit growth in total personal income compared with the same period a year earlier, when the abrupt March-April 2020 recession first derailed the economy,” according to the report.

Those gains by the states were driven by “multiple rounds of pandemic-related government benefits” which, in turn, bolstered personal income, according to Pew.

In other words, federal COVID-19 recovery funds fueled growth across the nation, not just in Indiana. Neglecting to mention the role of the federal CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act packages in public budgets – state, city, school and all other levels of government – is a considerable oversight. The state of Indiana received $2.4 billion in CARES funding, approved in the early days of the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act, approved in March without the support of Indiana's GOP senators and representatives in Congress, brings $3.1 billion to the state, plus millions of dollars distributed directly to cities, towns and counties. Allen County will receive about $73.7 million; the city of Fort Wayne will receive $50.8 million.

The federal government has guidelines for spending as well as strict accounting rules. The first accounting period required reports on spending through July 31. With some effort, those reports can be found on state and local websites.

Some states and communities are doing a better job at transparency, however. The state of Wyoming, for example, makes it easy to see where federal money flows. From a link on its transparency portal, at wyopen.gov, residents can track not only awards made from that state's $1.25 billion allocation, but also individual expenditures. Officials in Lexington/Fayette County, Kentucky, share extensive information on community priorities and spending for the consolidated government's $121 million at lexingtonky.gov/ARPA.

The state of Indiana's plans for Rescue Plan funds are commendable. They include $100 million for public health; $500 million to restore a depleted unemployment insurance fund; $1.1 billion for roads and bridges; $250 million for broadband; and $85 million for conservation and trails. But Hoosiers should have an easier way to follow the money than through the state's transparency portal, which can be cumbersome to anyone unfamiliar with tracking expenditures there.

Asked about transparency plans, state Auditor Tera Klutz's office pointed to links on the State Budget Agency website, with appropriations and total spending, but not detailed expenditures.

Likewise, required federal reports for Fort Wayne's Rescue Plan spending can be found at the city's website, but not without considerable effort. City spokesman John Perlich said there are plans to make that information available to the public and media, but no timetable for getting it done.

“Transparency with the ARPA funds is a top priority of ours,” he said in an email.

It should be, for the city, state and all other units of government receiving a share of the $1.9 trillion federal package. What is too often forgotten in Washington debates over spending, deficits and debt ceilings is that federal dollars are spent nationwide. The connection between those debates and body cameras for Indiana State Police, for example, or COVID relief for Allen County business owners, should be clear to everyone footing the bill.