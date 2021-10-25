5 Questions for Nate Moellering

1 Your work in drug recovery is rooted in personal experience. How did you overcome addiction?

I believe I was born predisposed to addiction. I always struggled with depression, anxiety and feeling different than everyone else in the human race.

I started using substances when I was 12. My first experience was with ADHD medication prescribed to me known as Adderall. As soon as I took it, I noticed my feelings of being different did not matter. From there I became open to further experimentation.

Finally, as a result of a sports injury in high school, I was given my first prescription opioid pain medication. Immediately, I knew (or thought I knew) I had found my solution to all my problems and the answer to all life's questions. I was not aware these drugs would lead me down a path that would almost kill me multiple times and in multiple ways. I also became suicidal and homeless at various points in my addiction.

I overcame my addiction by asking for help and fully accepting the help that I was given. Help from those who had been where I was and made it out on the other side. Being able and willing to help others also made a huge difference. There is a strong bond between giving freely to others and redemption. Community with those who truly cared for me was key. I learned perseverance. I had to try many, many times before I was able to get into recovery and stay there. It's an everyday thing for me. I make a choice each day to continue my recovery.

2 Why is it important to share addiction stories?

It is vital to share stories of addiction so those who are still suffering can see that it's OK to struggle. It's OK to be an addict and need help. If we want people to come forward and get the help they need, we must reduce stigma. Sharing these stories is how we do that.

3 What's the biggest miscon-ception about people who struggle with addiction?

The biggest misconception I hear is that addicts are weak and are sick because they did something wrong. Most addicts actually have a co-occurring mental health issue that greatly contributes to their reliance on self-medicating. Addiction isn't a choice. No one can control how their brain functions or responds to certain substances.

4 Have we seen the worst of the opioid crisis?

The crisis is as bad as I have ever seen it. I can't imagine it getting much worse. I said the same thing a few years ago. Unfortunately, I do believe it is getting worse each day and I don't see that changing anytime soon. I see more and more young people ages 12-24 dying in higher numbers than ever before.

5 Is our community doing enough to fight addiction? What more can we do?

I believe we have come a long way and there are so many wonderful people fighting hard to make a difference. However, we need more awareness and support.

We should be having public service announcements and education programs in schools, hospitals and places of employment. Fentanyl is ripping its way through our community, and most of the people who seem to know anything about it either have lost a loved one to it, have a loved one addicted to it or are themselves addicted. So many people are caught off guard by this deadly drug being cut into almost anything being sold on the street.

We can always use more access to treatment, harm reduction and education services.

I could go on and on about things we could be doing differently.