Building up Indiana

Too often lost in endless debates on Capitol Hill are the effects legislation will have on Americans and their communities.

In the case of the proposed federal infrastructure package, the potential effect for Hoosiers is massive: nearly $7 billion for Indiana roads and bridges alone.

What's at stake is worth remembering as the legislation faces deadlines in Congress.

President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan should not be confused with the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package addressing health care, education, climate change and tax laws. The latter has been the source of dissension between moderate and progressive Democrats. The infrastructure proposal has broad support from both factions.

Given the physical infrastructure needs both nationally and in Indiana, support should be universal. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the nation a C- in its 2021 Report Card for America's Infrastructure, noting that a water main break occurs every two minutes and 43% of public roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

Indiana's needs are great. Six percent of the state's 19,284 bridges were deemed structurally deficient in 2019. Its wastewater needs total an estimated $7.2 billion, according to the professional organization. Drinking water is a critical need: Indiana ranks in the top 10 for states with the most lead pipes, according to the National Resources Defense Council. Indiana has 54 sites on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund National Priorities List.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is primarily a reauthorization of federal funds appropriated annually, but there's also $550 billion in new spending over five years. Much of the money would be distributed through the Indiana Department of Transportation and regional planning organizations.

Failing to invest in infrastructure has a cost. By 2039, overdue improvements are estimated to cost the average American household $3,300 a year, or $63 a week. The society of civil engineers estimates each Indiana motorist now pays $638 per year in costs related to driving on roads in need of repair.

The infrastructure bill could reduce those costs. Indiana is expected to receive $6.6 billion in highway apportionment programs and $401 million for bridge replacement and repairs. In addition, it would be eligible to compete for a share of a $12.5 billion bridge investment program for economically significant bridges, and nearly $16 billion for major projects that deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Before he was against the bill, Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, supported it, voting with 66 other senators to begin debate on the legislation last summer.

“As the Crossroads of America, Indiana, understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition,” Young said at the time. “That's why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. We've made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation's core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes.”

Republican Sen. Mike Braun opposed the bill from the start.

Young and Braun's GOP colleague, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, is a staunch supporter and has said it would likely ease the nation's current supply-chain problems.

“It's really good legislation,” he said in remarks to a Cincinnati audience earlier this month. “A lot of that money would have been spent anyway. It provides funding for things we have allowed to lapse, let's be honest,” Portman said. “There's zero tax (increases). It is going to help the economy.”

Solid legislation shouldn't be dismissed with tax-and-spend criticisms. It's a critical investment for the nation; it's a critical investment for Indiana. Indiana lawmakers should vote for fellow Hoosiers and support the infrastructure plan.