Not every landlocked state safe from sharks

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was clearly having fun with trivia when he tweeted recently that his state was “tied for state with the least shark attacks!” His landlocked state, like Indiana and many others, hasn't recorded any attacks.

But the map he posted to back up his claim revealed the more interesting trivia: New Mexico, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Pennsylvania all have recorded shark attacks.

Source New Mexico, a nonprofit news organization, dove into the story. Sharkattackdata.com, the source of the data, doesn't limit its records to attacks in the wild. New Mexico's shark attack happened at Albuquerque's city aquarium in 2005. Diver Ken Pitts was wrapping up a feeding with the sand tiger sharks and removing his aquatic suit, according to Kathy Lang of ABQ BioPark.

But this was no “Jaws”-like encounter. A sand tiger shark bumped into Pitts, causing quarter-inch puncture wounds on his forearm that required six stitches.

“The shark did not bite the diver nor display any aggression,” the report states. “The fish was apparently dozing and simply bumped into him.”

Likewise, the Courier Journal in Louisville checked out reports of the Kentucky attack and found it happened near the Ohio River, at the Newport Aquarium. The shark attack site confirms the 2006 incident involved 12 aquarium visitors who sustained “minor injuries, similar to paper cuts” from small catsharks.

Given Indiana's clean shark-attack record, we'll assume the sharks at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo are friendly.